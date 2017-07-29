Sylvester Stallone wishes Arnold Schwarzenegger on ‘pre-birthday’

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone have appeared in four movies. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone have appeared in four movies.

Rambo star Sylvester Stallone has wished his fellow action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger for his upcoming birthday. Schwarzenegger will turn 7o on July 30. Sylvester Stallone himself turned 71 this 6 July. The two macho men of Hollywood have appeared in four films together as of now: The Expendables, The Expendables 2, Escape Plan and The Expendables 3. The photo is a split of young Arnold Schwarzenegger standing in workout gear and Sylvester Stallone in one of his Rambo films.

Stallone wrote in the caption, “Pre – HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARNOLD!!!! As long as you live and beyond, you’re always going to be the “BIG MAN ” Who set the bar so high that it will never be surpassed , an action hero legend!” Both Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are well-muscles heroes and have been playing larger than life characters in action movies since the beginning of their careers.

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were last seen in The Expendables 3. The bonhomie between the two actors is well-known and after doing The Expendable 3, Sylvester Stallone had announced that he will not star in the film series further. After his announcement, Arnold Schwarzenegger had also said that he will not be appearing in The Expendables 4 if Sylvester Stallone is not there in the film.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for his work in movies like Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator and its sequel, The Terminator: Judgement Day, Predator and Total Recall.

He was last seen in Aftermath, film directed by Elliott Lester. The film got average reviews and was a failure at the box office.

