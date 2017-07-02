Sylvester Stallone reminisces writing for Rocky and living in Hell’s Kitchen, New York

Sylvester Stallone burst into the limelight after his role in film Rocky. Sylvester Stallone burst into the limelight after his role in film Rocky.

Sylvester Stallone has posted a monochrome photo on Instagram where the younger version of him sits ruminating before the building where he used to live in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood. The film in question, the huge commercial and critical success Rocky was the film that really began the Stallone phenomenon and established his position has one of the biggest action heroes in the world. The Stallone phenomenon has continued till today.

“When I wrote all the Rocky’s I drew on my childhood memories. This is A neighborhood called Hells kitchen , New York… we lived in the building directly behind me … Years later we moved to Philly.#HELL’S KITCHEN,” Sylvester Stallone captioned the image. After Rocky, Stallone played the titular Rambo characters in the Rambo series of films, which cemented his position in Hollywood. In Rambo, Stallone plays a troubled US Special Forces veteran Rambo who is a one man army, pretty much an unstoppable force of nature.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is going to step in the shoes of Rambo in a remake set in an Indian setting. Sylvester Stallone had posted in response: “I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don’t wreck it .”

In Rocky, a sports drama, Stallone played the role of the fictional Rocky Balboa, an Italian-American boxer. It was a rags to riches story and went on to get three academy awards – in the Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Film Editing categories. Stallone was also nominated in the Best Actor category. The film also accumulated $225 million over the budget of a mere $1.1 million He also wrote the script for the film. The film has engendered six sequels.

