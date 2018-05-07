Sylvester Stallone to reprise his action role in Rambo V

Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo V production is scheduled to start from September 1. Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo V production is scheduled to start from September 1.

Sylvester Stallone is on board to reprise his role of the action character John Rambo in Rambo V. The fifth instalment in the 36-year franchise will be brought to Cannes this week by Millennium Media, Screen Daily reported. In the film, Stallone’s Rambo will be seen living on a ranch in Arizona, deeply troubled and wrestling with PTSD as he picks up casual work wherever he can.

When the longtime family friend and estate manager Maria informs the former soldier that her granddaughter has gone missing after crossing into Mexico for a party, he sets off with her to find the youngster. In pursuit, Rambo uncovers a sex-trafficking ring and teams up with a journalist whose half-sister has also been kidnapped. He must deploy all his skills to save the girls and bring down a vicious crime lord.

The production for the new project is scheduled to start from September 1 and will be shot at locations such as London, Bulgaria and the Canary Islands.

A director will be announced shortly. Avi Lerner and Kevin King are attached as producers, with Matt Cirulnick writing the screenplay. The previous films in which Stallone played Rambo consist of First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rambo III and Rambo.

Millennium Media’s Cannes sales slate includes Rod Lurie’s Afghan War title The Outpost, which is set to begin shooting on August 15 and stars Scott Eastwood, Orlando Bloom, and Caleb Landry Jones, reported Screendaily.com.

On the work front, Sylvester Stallone will be seen in an upcoming American sports drama film Creed 2, which is a remake of 2015 release with the same title. It will be directed by Steven Caple Jr. The actor has another action film in his kitty. He would also be starring in Escape Plan 2: Hades with Dave Bautista, Jaime King, Jesse Metcalfe, and Wes Chatham as the newcomers.

