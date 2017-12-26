Sylvester Stallone gets a surprise visit from fellow muscleman Arnold Schwarzenegger on Christmas

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are well-known fast friends. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are well-known fast friends.

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone got the surprise of his life when fellow action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger dropped in for Christmas. The two actors are well-known for having a camaraderie rarely seen between rivals in Hollywood. Sylvester Stallone uploaded a photo on Instagram and captioned it, “Well look who drop by on Christmas! @schwarzenegger always fills the room with positive energy!”

The two macho men of Hollywood have appeared in four films together as of now: The Expendables, The Expendables 2, Escape Plan and The Expendables 3.

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were last seen together in The Expendables 3. The two have a close bond and after doing The Expendable 3, Sylvester Stallone had announced that he will not star in the film series further. After his announcement, Arnold Schwarzenegger had also said that he will not be appearing in The Expendables 4 if Sylvester Stallone is not there in the film.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for his work in movies like Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator and its sequel, The Terminator: Judgement Day, Predator and Total Recall. Sylvester Stallone is known for playing Rambo in the Rambo film series and the boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky franchise. Both Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are well-muscled heroes and have been playing larger than life characters in action movies almost from the beginning of their careers.

