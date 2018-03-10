Susan Sarandon: Hollywood rewards mediocrity

Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon feels the industry doesn’t recognise real merit Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon feels the industry doesn’t recognise real merit

Veteran actor Susan Sarandon believes Hollywood has often rewarded “mediocrity” as the movie business does not prefer artistes who question the norms. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 71-year-old actor said there was “no room” for exploration in any sphere of showbiz – film, television or the theatre.

“It’s certainly not a requirement to be smart in my business… Mediocrity is rewarded time and time again. A lot of the time you’re hired because you don’t ask questions.”

“It takes more time to ask questions, it takes more time to fight for something with integrity,” Sarandon said in a Q & A session after the screening of her documentary Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story in the UK.

The Feud star added women should have the choice to make their decisions, but at the same time, be able to steer clear of “a Harvey Weinstein situation”.

“I think that we can’t condemn someone, we can’t slut-shame somebody for embracing their seductiveness. But, at the same time, you want to have enough power and economic stability to able to say no, to not be in a Harvey Weinstein situation where your work is held hostage and you’re forced to do things you don’t want to do,” she said.

The documentary narrates Lamarr’s life story but focuses on her talents as an inventor – most notably, for developing a radio guidance system during World War II that became the basis of today’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology.

