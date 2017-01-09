Sunny Pawar the Little Prince of Golden Globes

Sunny Pawar gave the 74th Golden Globe awards it cutest moment Sunny Pawar gave the 74th Golden Globe awards it cutest moment

Lion child star Sunny Pawar gave the 74th Golden Globe awards it cutest moment when he appeared on stage with co-star Dev Patel to introduce their film.

Lion revolves around the life of Saroo Brierley, a man searching for his birth mother in India. The eight-year-old plays young Saroo, while Patel is in the grown-up version in the Garth Davis-directed movie.

After Patel spoke of the film about a man who finds his long-lost family in India using Google Earth, he lifted the

little actor to deliver the final line, “This is our movie, Lion. To which, Patel said, “Yes”.

Sunny has already charmed Patel, who has been profusely praising the young actor’s performance.

“In the first part we have wonderful electrical Sunny Pawar, who has never been in front of the camera before and leads more than half of the film. I take on the more mature portions…,” Patel told PTI in an interview ahead of Golden Globes.

Chrissy Teigen tweeted her appreciation for the little presenter from inside the theatre.

“SUNNY YESSSSS,” she captioned the picture of the young actor.

“I could have taken about 5, 20, 60 more minutes of Dev Patel in a tux plus Sunny Pawar,” journalist Mark Harris tweeted.

Another journalist Tim Teeman wrote, “If you thought Sunny Pawar looked adorable at #GoldenGlobes just now, and you haven’t seen Lion, pls see it. His is the standout performance.”

Stand-up comic posted, “The way Dev Patel just said “yes!” to Sunny Pawar made me tear up. #GoldenGlobes”.