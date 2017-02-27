Academy Awards 2017: Jimmy Kimmel, Lion actor Sunny Pawar relive a moment from Lion King. Watch video

Sunny Pawar represented Lion film at Oscars 2017. Sunny Pawar represented Lion film at Oscars 2017.

Sunny Pawar, the Indian child actor at the 89th Academy Awards, is maybe the youngest actor to represent India and one personality who has become the talk of the event. Amid the awards show, host Jimmy Kimmel walked down to where Sunny was sitting to talk to him about the editing quality of ‘Hacksaw Ridge’. Quite Strange indeed.

A baffled Sunny kept his answers short and most of them were ‘yes’. The child star, however, lit up when Kimmel asked him whether he had seen Lion King. The host then lifted Sunny up to recreate the signature movement from the hit animated film. Kimmel, who had parachuted candies for the Hollywood audience, had them flying down from the ceiling again, especially for Sunny.

Sunny has already impressed us with his performance in Lion and even Hollywood celebrities are totally in love with this kid. The actor made sure that even though Dev Patel had lost his chance to bag an Oscar in Best Supporting Actor category, the film remains the talk of the event. At the red carpet, Pawar spoke about how he had taught Dev to speak Hindi and in return, he learnt how to act. Well, he was a total stunner posing for the shutterbugs.

Lion is based on the true story of a five-year-old Indian boy, Saroo Brierley, who gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of kilometers from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia; 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

