Suicide Squad spinoff with Harley Quinn and The Joker in pipeline

Jared Leto as the Joker and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn to come together on big screen again?

Production banners Warner Bros and DC Entertainment are reportedly developing a movie focusing on Harley Quinn and The Joker. According to the Screen Rant website, both Margot Robbie and Jared Leto are set to reprise their respective roles in the movie which has a title of Harley Quinn vs The Joker. Both Quinn and Joker are villains and part of Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad film which comes under the larger DC Extended Universe (which is Marvel Cinematic Universe’s answer by DC and Warner Bros) had been released on August 5 last year. The film had been a commercial success but had been panned by critics, but they did appreciate Margot Robbi’s performance as Harley Quinn or Dr Harleen Quinzel and Jared Leto’s performance as the Joker.

According to the site, the yet-to-be-confirmed project seems to be in addition to Suicide Squad 2″, which has Jaume Collet-Serra as the top choice to direct, and the in-development “Gotham City Sirens”, which has confirmed the return of Robbie as the pig-tailed supervillain with David Ayer on board to sit behind the camera. Suicide Squad 2 is the direct sequel of Suicide Squad, which was confirmed at the San Diego Comic Con 2017.

The new project is described as a Suicide Squad spin-off and DC Entertainment President and CCO Geoff Johns is set to produce. In the David Ayer directorial Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn and the Joker had appeared as mad lovers. The film had also recounted the origin story of the character of Harley Quinn and how she, a former psychiatrist, came to be the Joker’s lover from his doctor.

It remains to be seen what the spin-off will explore. Most likely their future adventures.

