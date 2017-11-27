Suicide Squad director David Ayer regrets not making Joker its main villain

David Ayer feels “agonised” that he did not make Joker the main villain. David Ayer feels “agonised” that he did not make Joker the main villain.

The third film in the DC Extended Universe, Suicide Squad, was panned almost universally by critics who primarily criticised the uninteresting CGI villain, Enchantress. It is widely considered as the weakest DCEU film to date, and that is saying something since Batman v Superman is also the part of the same universe. The director of the film, David Ayer, has now revealed that he regrets not making Jared Leto’s The Joker, the main villain of the film. In a reply to a fan’s tweet, David Ayer said, “Believe me. I agonize over this. Yes. Joker should have been main bad guy.”

Although most of the viewers and critics were not too fond of Jared Leto’s rendition of the clown, it is certain that he would have been a believable and more compelling villain than the CGI behemoth that was Enchantress (played by Cara Delevingne) with otherworldly persuasions. Instead, The Joker was reduced to sidelines in a subplot involving his love-interest Harley Quinn. It was said that Suicide Squad was ruined in post-production due to studio (Warner Bros) interference. Editing of the film too was censured.

Believe me. I agonize over this. Yes. Joker should have been main bad guy. — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) November 26, 2017

Suicide Squad featured a team of baddies who are released from prison to fight for the United States government. It starred Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ike Barinholtz, Scott Eastwood, and Cara Delevingne.

Despite negative reviews, Suicide Squad was a huge commercial success for Warner Bros Pictures, earning 745.6 million dollars.

