David Ayer has no regrets directing Suicide Squad: Like it or not it’s halfway to cult status

Despite the superhero movie Suicide Squad was critically panned, its director David Ayer says that he has no regrets for directing the film and is “grateful” for Warner Bros for giving him chance.

The screenwriter further added that whether someone likes it or not, the movie is “halfway to cult status”

It happened, after a fan posted on his Twitter account that does he regret doing the Suicide Squad movie altogether, the filmmaker instantly responded by saying “no.”

He wrote, “Not for a second. Not for one second. I got to work with amazing people. It won an Oscar, did incredible business. Launched a franchise and spinoff. And like it or not it’s halfway to cult status. I grew as a person, grew creatively. Warners took a chance on me. I’m grateful.”

However, the director certainly regrets that he did not make Joker the main villain in the film as mentioned in one of his recent Tweets and wrote, “Believe me. I agonize over this. Yes. Joker should have been main bad guy.”

Ayer did get to work with a star-studded cast for Suicide Squad, including acting superstars like Jared Leto, Will Smith, and Margot Robbie.

The film also won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. On an estimated budget of $175 million, Suicide Squad made $745 million worldwide.

The sequel of Suicide Squad, directed by Gavin O’Connor, is slated for a 2019 release.

On the work front, the 49-year-old Fury director is all set to produce and direct the spinoff Gotham City Sirens, which will see Robbie’s Harley Quinn return and be joined by fellow Gotham City villains Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

