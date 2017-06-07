Suicide Squad 2 to go on floors in 2018, says Joel Kinnaman

The script for Suicide Squad 2 is being worked upon. The script for Suicide Squad 2 is being worked upon.

Last August, the supervillains thriller Suicide Squad brought together a crazy set of characters together on screen under the direction of David Ayer. The movie was a super hit and fans have forever been waiting for a sequel. Joel Kinnaman has finally revealed plans for Suicide Squad 2 to go on floors in 2018 in order to hit theatres in 2019.

Actor Joel Kinnaman, who plays Rick Flag in Suicide Squad, has revealed the script of the sequel is currently being written and the movie may begin its production some time in 2018. “As far as I know they’re writing the script, and I think the plan is to shoot it sometime in 2018, but that could change. I think I’ll definitely come back for it,” Kinnaman said.

The 37-year-old actor wants director David Ayer to return, but it seems unlikely, as Ayer is currently committed to direct Suicide Squad spin-off Gotham City Sirens, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gotham City Sirens stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

“Ultimately, I’d love for David Ayer to direct it, but if he doesn’t want to direct it then someone who is great with character and that’s able to ground the story and maybe put these characters in a more normal situation. It would be really interesting to see these crazy characters interact with regular people as well,” he said.

Suicide Squad was a thriller superhero film released in August 2016. Apart from Kinnaman, other actors who featured in the movie, Robbie (Harley Quinn), Will Smith (Deadshot), Jared Leto (Joker), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Cara Delevingne (Enchantress), Jay Hernandez (Diablo), Karen Fukuhara (Katana) and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Killer Croc) are yet to be confirmed for the sequel.

