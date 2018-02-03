Suicide Squad 2 is a big priority at Warner Bros: Joel Kinnaman

Joel Kinnaman played the role of Rick Flag in Suicide Squad. Joel Kinnaman played the role of Rick Flag in Suicide Squad.

Suicide Squad was not only one of the biggest and expensive duds for Warner Bros and DC’s Extended Universe, it was also a singularly disappointing film. The trailer of the film, its cast and premise had promised a solid entertainer that was supposed to blend dark comedy with action. But the finished product was an almost unwatchable mess. Still, there were flashes of brilliance in the film and it was clear that the movie easily could have been great. What about Suicide Squad 2? Warner Bros is understandably treading carefully here as although Suicide Squad was a huge commercial success, critics had panned it.

Joel Kinnaman, who played the role of Rick Flag in the movie, spoke to Collider regarding the film. In an answer to the question asking when can he expect to see the script of the film, he said, “No, I don’t know. I just know that they are working intensely on it. I know it’s a big priority at Warner Bros., but it’s an equally big priority to get it right. We all felt that we had lightning in a bottle, in a way, and it partly got away from us, a little bit. It’s really important to harness everything that was great about it, and then fix what didn’t really work. So, I know they’re working on it, and we’ll see. I’m very excited to read something, but I don’t have any new information.”

He also talked about talking with the director of the film, Gavin O’Connor. “Yeah, I talked to him a little bit. I’m very excited that he’s on board. I think he’s a great choice. I’m really looking forward to seeing what they come up with,” he said.

