Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One trailer: Virtual reality in all its glory

Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One will release on March 30, 2018. Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One will release on March 30, 2018.

The master filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One trailer was released at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con. The film is based on a book of the same name by Ernest Cline. It is a dystopian story set in 2045 when people live in poverty in trailer homes stacked over each other in neighbourhood, that is aptly called stacks. The life is understandably hard for Wade Watts (portrayed by Tye Sheridan), a teenager who lives with his aunt in stacks.

His only solace is a virtual reality game called OASIS, a place where Wade, in his own words, “means anything.” In OASIS, the limits of reality are your own imagination. And judging by the trailer, Wade Watts seems to have a very rich imagination indeed. OASIS, at least in the projection of Wade’s mind, is a mix of pop-culture references. It is imagination working overtime. The shiny, fun-filled world of OASIS is a nostalgic’s delight.

The book on which the film is based is considered by many as the best presentation of virtual reality and gaming in fiction. The Matrix has been the only film which has absolutely nailed virtual reality, but it is better known for its action scenes than anything else.

Steven Spielberg is one director who has done everything and with something approaching perfection. So it is fitting that he gets his chance at virtual reality as well. The film is CGI-heavy and we all know Spielberg, like with pretty much everything else, is superb with technical parts of filmmaking like CGI.

Jurassic Park is one giant example of his abilities. In any case, we’ll have wait for the film. It is slated to be released on March 18, 2018.

