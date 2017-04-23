Steven Spielberg’s film on Pentagon Papers, The Post to release in December

Steven Spielberg’s The Post, marks the collaboration between the legendary actors, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. Steven Spielberg’s The Post, marks the collaboration between the legendary actors, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers drama, The Post will open to a limited release on December 22. The film, which reportedly stars actors Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, will expand nationwide on January 12, 2018, a week after the Golden Globes broadcast, reported Variety.

The film will revolve around the role of The Washington Post in publishing the infamous study about America’s accountability in the Vietnam War. While Hanks, 60, is said to portray the role of Post editor Ben Bradlee, Streep, 67, will play publisher Kay Graham.

The Post marks the collaboration between the legendary actors.

Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg, 70, have previously worked together on A I, while Tom Hanks and the director have collaborated on a number of projects which have been critically acclaimed. Most recent being Bridge of Spies, among others.

Meryl Streep had been nominated for the Oscar Awards in 2017, for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins. She has won the award previously for her role as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, Sophie’s Choice.

Also read: Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds film gets a release date, and it is June 1, 2018

The Post,will be a drama about the prestigious media house, The Washington Post’s role in exposing the Pentagon Papers. Tom Hanks will be essaing the role of editor Ben Bradlee and Meryl Streep as publisher Katharine Graham. The movie is set in 1971 and will centre on the paper’s war with the White House over whether the Post had the right to publish the top-secret military documents which were first leaked to The New York Times by Daniel Ellsberg, that charted the escalation and futility of the Vietnam War.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 23, 2017 4:58 pm