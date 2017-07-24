Steven Spielberg took help from James Cameron for his Ready Player One film

Steven Spileberg and James Cameron are both known for using computer technology in inventive ways in their films. Steven Spileberg and James Cameron are both known for using computer technology in inventive ways in their films.

Steven Spielberg worked with James Steven Spielberg worked with James Cameron to prepare for his film adaptation of Ernest Cline’s book, Ready Player One. The film’s screenwriter Zak Penn revealed that Spielberg took help from Cameron to learn about the motion capture technology, which is the process of recording the movement of objects or people, for the movie, reported Digital Spy. “Steven will correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe he trained with James Cameron while he was doing ‘Avatar’ and learned how to use (motion capture technology),” said Penn during the film’s Comic-Con panel in San Diego.

“The idea that Steven Spielberg is going out there and saying, ‘Oh, I’d better go learn something new from a different filmmaker’, is pretty amazing.” Penn explained that the motion capture technology gave Spielberg hundreds of angles to choose from when putting together his shots. The film features Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, and TJ Miller and will arrive in the US theatres on March 30, 2018.

James Cameron, who is known for his high-grossing movies like The Terminator (original), Titanic and Avatar has had a lot of experience in working with high-end and latest computer technologies which he implements in his films to produce never before seen effects. He pushes the bar again and again. The first two top grossing movies in the history of cinema are both directed by James Cameron: Avatar and Titanic.

Although Steven Spielberg is no stranger to CGI and motion capture himself, of late he has moved on to practical effects in his filmmaking rather than relying upon computer aided filmmaking.

