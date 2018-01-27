Steven Spielberg all set to remake Oscar-winning movie West Side Story

Steven Spielberg will be remaking the beloved musical West Side Story with Latino talent. Steven Spielberg will be remaking the beloved musical West Side Story with Latino talent.

One of the most beloved musicals of all times, West Side Story, is getting remade by Steven Spielberg no less. Yes, you read that right. The crime drama, which had won 10 Oscars in 1961, is getting adapted by Hollywood’s star director.

Last Thrusday, the casting director Cindy Tolan posted on social media site Twitter about the same. Cindy wrote, “PLEASE SHARE.#WestSideStory#StevenSpielberg #TonyKushner.”

The remake will be directed by Steven Spielberg. This will be the director’s first musical. Tony Kushner will be writing the screenplay of the remake. Tony and Steven have previously collaborated on movies like Munich and Lincoln.

Tony’s partner Mark Harris had also posted the news about the call with the caption, ““Exciting Harris/Kushner household news: Something’s coming. Something good.”

The casting call is mainly for four characters– Tony, Maria, Anita and Bernardo. All the four actors should be between 15-25 years old, the post said. According to the call, Tony is Caucasian, Maria and Anita are Latina, and Bernardo is Latino. All the characters should be able to sing, and ‘a strong dance background is also required’.

The 1961 West Side Story was directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise. The movie was based on the 1957 Broadway musical written by Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim.

For a long time it was rumoured that Steven was getting ready to remake West Side Story. The director had himself confirmed the news in 2016, saying that he had been dreaming to adapt the screenplay for ‘decades’.

