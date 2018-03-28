Five reasons to watch Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi extravaganza Ready Player One

Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One hits the theatres on March 30. Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One hits the theatres on March 30.

After the journalistic drama The Post, Steven Spielberg is back with his latest offering, the sci-fi adventure film Ready Player One. Based on Ernest Cline’s bestselling novel of the same name, Ready Player One stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, TJ Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance. It is set in 2045 where much of humanity uses the virtual reality software OASIS to escape the desolation of the real-world. Ready Player One is said to be a beautiful amalgamation of the futuristic and the retro with its OASIS and 2045 setting. Here are five reasons why you should give the film a watch:

A still from Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. A still from Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s terrific cinematic prowess stands unparalleled. With brilliant sci-fi classics like Jurassic Park, ET: Extra-Terrestrial and A.I. Artificial Intelligence to his name, there are huge expectations from Ready Player One as well. His films have found the right balance between visual aesthetics and high-on-content drama.

Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One could be the game changer for the science-fiction genre. Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One could be the game changer for the science-fiction genre.

While other sci-fi films like Pacific Rim Uprising and Oprah Winfrey’s A Wrinkle in Time did not manage to capture as much traction in 2018, Ready Player One is expected to be the game-changer for the genre. Set in a time when the world is on the brink of collapse and people are finding salvation in a visual reality world, Ready Player One seems to be the kind of sci-fi movie which will be driven not just by technology but also sentiments and quality content.

Ready Player One’s VR Realm OASIS looks aesthetically pleasing. Ready Player One’s VR Realm OASIS looks aesthetically pleasing.

A lot of the aesthetic appeal of Ready Player One derives from the Virtual Reality Realm (OASIS) created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance) and brought to screen with some heavy VFX. While people use the software for work and for play in the narrative, its maker leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS after he dies. This sparks a contest that grips the entire world.

Ready Player One’s Wade Watts states in the trailer how only his name is the only thing heroic about him. Ready Player One’s Wade Watts states in the trailer how only his name is the only thing heroic about him.

Ready Player One’s narrative follows the story of Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) who also decides to join the contest for lack of a purpose in his life. But little does he know how he will be hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through the fantastical universe of OASIS. And we as an audience love rooting for the underdog and unlikely hero.

Here is what Ready Player One’s reviews are saying. Here is what Ready Player One’s reviews are saying.

Ready Player One has also received some positive early reviews in the West. Editor-in-chief of Collider.com Steven Weintraub tweeted, “Had a blast watching ‘Ready Player One’. VFX are insane. Absolutely worth seeing in a theater. Will def see it again.” While Empire’s Jonathan Pile writes, “Spielberg has seemingly done the impossible: balancing sugar-rush nostalgia with an involving story to create a pure, uncynical, cinematic ride.”

