Indiana Jones V: Steven Spielberg will begin filming in 2019

Hollywood’s star director Steven Spielberg is a busy man. After announcing that he will be remaking the Oscar-winning movie West Side Story, it has now been reported that the director will begin filming Indiana Jones V in 2019. He will be working on the new Indiana Jones movie before he starts working for the musical, according to reports.

The Academy Award-winning director plans to shoot the fifth instalment of the action-adventure film franchise in 2019, with a goal of having it released in 2020, reports aceshowbiz.com. The Principal photography for Indiana Jones will begin next year itself. The new installment of Indiana Jones has not been given a title. The fifth movie of the popular franchise will be releasing ten years after the previous installment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was not received favourably.

This would also mean that the movie will be Spielberg’s next project after his directorial Ready Player One, due to be out on March 30.

In September 2017, it was reported that the script for Indiana Jones V had been written, but it is unknown if it needs to undergo a rewriting. Plot details of the film are not out yet either.

Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford had earlier said that he would love to be a part of yet another Indiana Jones movie.

“Oh, yeah. Yeah, I’d love to do another Indiana Jones. A character that has a history and a potential, kind of a rollicking good movie ride for the audience, Steven Spielberg as a director — what’s not to like?” Ford had earlier told Entertainment Weekly.

