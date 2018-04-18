Blackhawk all set to be Steven Spielberg’s first superhero directorial

Steven Spielberg to direct his first superhero film, Blackhawk. Steven Spielberg to direct his first superhero film, Blackhawk.

The day has finally come. Acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg is all set to helm his first superhero movie and it is going to be none other than DC’s cinematic adaptation of the comic-book character Blackhawk. He will also be involved in the capacity of a producer for the film with his Amblin Entertainment.

Talking about the project, Spielberg told Variety, “It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring Ready Player One to the screen. They bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on Blackhawk.” But the production of Blackhawk will only begin once Spielberg is done with his current Indiana Jones film and also after his other directorial West Side Story.

“We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg’s latest hit and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure. We can’t wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing ‘Blackhawk’ to movie audiences worldwide,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman, Warner Bros Pictures Group.

Spielberg’s Blackhawk will have a screenplay by David Koepp, who has earlier collaborated with him for successful projects like Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Spielberg’s last outing was Ready Player One which is going considerably strong at the global box office.

In the comics, Blackhawk was the mysterious leader of the Blackhawk Squadron, an elite but small group of ace-pilots who fought in World War II. The only screen adaptation of Blackhawk is the 1952 movie serial starring Kirk Alyn, who also played the first screen Superman. The Blackhawk squadron also made a short appearance in the animated film Justice League: The New Frontier.

