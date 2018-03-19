Steven Spielberg announces Indiana Jones 5 filming start date and location details

Indiana Jones is a mega-franchise that has seen four blockbuster films yet. Indiana Jones is a mega-franchise that has seen four blockbuster films yet.

Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford in the film franchise of the same name, was voted the greatest movie character in October last year, defeating Batman, Ford’s own Han Solo, and others. A mega-franchise, that has seen four films all of which were well-received and performed admirably at the box office, will see the return of Ford and iconic director Steven Spielberg. Now Spielberg has announced the filming date of the fifth film and location at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards event.

Spielberg, whose latest Ready Player One will release in India later this month said, “It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK. The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”

When Disney bought Lucasfilm, it was not just Star Wars they got. Indiana Jones franchise was also created by George Lucas and now all the further Indiana Jones movies (if indeed there are more than one) will be made and distributed by Walt Disney Studios. Spielberg also hailed the Me Too movement that began in the wake of several sexual assault allegations against Hollywood bigwigs like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, and others.

He said, “Thank you Time’s Up. We were very much on board from the very beginning, my wife Kate and I. This is more important than any of us can ever really realise. I think in 10 years we’ll look back and realise what a watershed moment we are all experiencing together, 2017 to 2018. It’s extraordinary what’s happening right now. The fact that women who have had no representation and have not been able to find the support or the courage to step forward, now they will have representation and they will have the support. Time’s Up means it’s time up. This is it. This is the end of the way things were, it will never be that way again hopefully.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd