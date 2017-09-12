Stephen King’s IT scares up record Rs 11 crore in India

Andy Muschietti’s ‘It’ released on September 8. Andy Muschietti’s ‘It’ released on September 8.

Andy Muschietti’s directorial ‘It’, based on author Stephen King’s horror novel, has amassed over Rs 11 crore in India. Warner Bros Pictures released the film in India on Friday. According to a statement shared by the film’s publicist, the registered business of the film is Rs 11.35 crore (gross) till Monday. The collection till Sunday was Rs.9.7 crore and it raked in Rs 1.65 crore on Monday.

Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Pictures India said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled with the results, and congratulate New Line Cinema, director Andy Muschietti and his phenomenal cast and crew on this fantastic opening.”

‘It’ tells the story of seven young outcasts growing up in the township of Derry, Maine, who call themselves the Losers’ Club. Each of them has been ostracised for one reason or another; each has a target on their back from the local pack of bullies and all have seen their inner fears come to life in the form of an ancient shapeshifting predator called ‘It’ which is older than our universe and came from a different reality.

The film stars Bill Skarsgard as the story’s central villain Pennywise. An ensemble of young actors also star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs and Jackson Robert Scott.

In US too, ‘It’ has broken several records. It accumulated a staggering $117.2m at US box office. That makes the opening of ‘It’ the highest for a horror in the history of cinema and has earned more than double the earlier record holder ‘Paranormal Activity 3′. Not just that, it also has the biggest opening ever for a September film belonging to any genre.

