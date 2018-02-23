Stephen Fry ended the video with, “I enjoy life at the moment. I’d rather it didn’t go away.” Stephen Fry ended the video with, “I enjoy life at the moment. I’d rather it didn’t go away.”

English comedian, writer and actor Stephen Fry is suffering from prostate cancer. Fry, in a characteristically understated fashion, tweeted out a link with a 13-minute video of him explaining why he has been out of the public eye for quite a while. It is because he has been recovering from prostate cancer. The post that was on his website was titled, “Something rather mischievous”.

“For the last 2 months I’ve been in the throes of a rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure. I’m sorry I haven’t felt able to talk about it till now, but here I am explaining what has been going on,” he wrote in the tweet.

Stephen Fry is many things, but he is publicly known as an actor. He has worked in films like Sherlock Holmes and The Hobbit series. He has been more prolific in television, his most well-known work being Jeeves and Wooster, in which he co-starred with his collaborator and friend Hugh Laurie. In the video, Fry went philosophical, explaining how we think that cancer happens to other people, that we believe that there is a cancerous aura that permeates the sufferers, that it is a taboo, and so forth.

Given Fry’s way with words, it was not surprising that he went on and on. He revealed that his prostate has been removed but another check-up will reveal whether he is completely out of danger or not. He has suffered from many mental and physical ailments before, and he always comes out victorious. This time should be no different. The world is better with a talent and human being like Stephen Fry in it.

