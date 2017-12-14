Star Wars universe: A brief primer before you watch The Last Jedi

Read this Star Wars primer before you watch The Last Jedi. Read this Star Wars primer before you watch The Last Jedi.

Star Wars is one of the most popular things in pop culture, particularly in the United State. Its influence cannot be denied. Its impact on American and Western culture is immense. Even in India, the franchise seems to be catching up and the makers have stepped up with their promotions now that Disney owns Lucasfilm (the studio not behind not just Star Wars, but also Indiana Jones).

In the sequel trilogy, the first iteration of which, The Force Awakens, released to critical and commercial success, the second one titled The Last Jedi is now only a couple of days away. If you have not seen earlier films in the franchise, you can still enjoy The Last Jedi, but, it has to be said, some things will simply not make sense. So here is a brief primer for those of you who are still unacquainted with the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars is set in a galaxy far, far away. Basically, another world entirely, where humans like us exist alongside beings that are a cross between a bear and a human, that resemble reptiles more than humans and can talk, some like goblins and so on. The space-travel is routine like domestic flights are in our world. People keeps robots, that are pretty conscious, as servants.

So, there is a concept called Force. You must have heard about the expression, “May the Force be with you,” or “The Force is strong with this one.” It has been described as a metaphysical bond that exists between all living beings. Now, Force is power. It can be used for both good or bad. The Jedi, kind of galactic knights, utilise the light side of the force, and the Sith Lords (Dark Lords that can be found in pretty much any epic work of speculative fiction; think Sauron or Morgoth from Lord of the Rings) who utilise the dark side.

The original theatrical film trilogy was about Luke Skywalker’s rise as a Jedi. He fights against Darth Vader and his master Emperor Palpatine’s Galactic Empire. The second trilogy, which was the prequel of the first, is about Darth Vader, and how he became a Sith Lord from a powerful Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker.

The latest and ongoing trilogy is the sequel to the first, and both are startlingly similar. Galactic Empire has given way to the First Order. Luke Skywalker returns and so do many characters from the original trilogy. There is a new primary protagonist, Rey, a girl whose origins are yet unknown but she is for sure strong with the Force like Luke Skywalker was. The villains are also new (or maybe not). Kylo Ren replaces Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine is replaced by Supreme Leader Snoke. Just like Palpatine turned Anakin Skywalker to the dark side, Snoke turned Kylo Ren to the dark side.

The appeal for Star Wars lies in its complex, layered story and its painstakingly built, dazzlingly huge world. There is so much to discover, so much to lose yourself into, so many characters to love and root for, and so many others to hate. I would recommend binging on all the previous Star Wars movies to truly enjoy The Last Jedi, that releases on December 15.

