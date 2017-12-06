Star Wars The Last Jedi: Is Jedi Master Yoda coming back in this much-awaited film?

Is Yoda coming back in the upcoming Star Wars film? Is Yoda coming back in the upcoming Star Wars film?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is all set to release on December 15 and while fans all over the world are ecstatic over the film’s release, there is something in store for them that will simply push the boundaries of their excitement.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi might witness the return of the Jedi master – Yoda.

Yoda’s end was witnessed in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi but the Facebook handle of the lighting/production company, Digital Sputnik, has another tale to tell.

In a now deleted Facebook post, the company shared the trailer of the Ronney Mara starrer Mary Magdalene along with the caption, “Another production where our lights shone. Yes we illuminated Jesus” Edit: “We’ve just realized we have illuminated Jesus and Yoda”

That’s as big a hint as any.

It’s yet to be seen what role will Yoda play in the events of the upcoming film but watching Yoda on the big screen after all these years will sure make the audience really nostalgic. Yoda became one with the Force and died when he was 900, so looks like it will probably be his ghost that will come back with some sage advice in this film. Or, he could also appear in a flashback sequence. But whatever might be the length of his role, fans will definitely be teary-eyed after they see Yoda one more time.

Directed by Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is scheduled to release on December 15. The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley in lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd