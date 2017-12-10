Star Wars The Last Jedi: Witness the stunning real-world shooting locations

These Star Wars The Last Jedi filming locations are stunning. These Star Wars The Last Jedi filming locations are stunning.

One of the problems filmmakers come across with filming a high-profile franchise like Star Wars is that it takes place in imaginary locations. To find real places that can believably give an impression of something other-worldly is a huge task. The cinematography in the Lord of the Rings film was so good that some called the trilogy the best advertisement for New Zealand tourism, the country where all the three films were filmed. True enough, the country saw a massive spike in the number of tourists after the films were released. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the upcoming second installment in the sequel trilogy, too has been filmed in some exotic locations around the world and you can see them for yourself in this featurette.

Rick Heinrichs, the production designer, says early in the video that The Last Jedi is the most massive production he has worked on, and that is really saying something considering he has worked on Pirates of the Carribean films. John Boyega, who plays the former stormtrooper Finn in the film, stresses upon the sets, saying he actually feels like he is on another planet.

The most impressive location, at least according to his scribe, is Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia, the salt flat that serves as Crait, a mineral planet in the film. Another notable location is Skellig Michael, Ireland the place where Rey, the protagonist of the film trilogy, first meets the titular Last Jedi and where, presumably, her training will take place. Oh, and did I mention they have filmed the Canto Bight scenes at Dubrovnik, Croatia? This is the same place that serves as King’s Landing in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

