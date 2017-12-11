Star Wars The Last Jedi: Who is Supreme Leader Snoke?

Who is this mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke? Who is this mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke?

The Star Wars franchise is known for its compelling villains. An epic story will not feel so epic if it did not have an all-powerful, complex bad guy. Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader are two villains that have managed to distinguish themselves and the latest duo of villains in the sequel trilogy are Kylo Ren and his master Supreme Leader Snoke. Although Snoke has not been on screen for a long time, and we have seen him only as a holographic image, we should see more of him in the remaining two films. For now, he is simply a shadowy, little-known figure and it was Kylo Ren who was the real, if a little tragic, antagonist of The Force Awakens. So who is this Supreme Leader Snoke that turned him to the dark side?

From the day The Force Awakens was released, fans have been speculating about Snoke’s identity. They say he is Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Mace Windu, Darth Plagueis, and so on. And since there would almost certainly be a huge revelation in The Last Jedi, any of those theories could be true and it is possible that he is the titular Last Jedi in the upcoming installment and not Luke Skywalker.

But all of that is unlikely. This is why. The Force Awakens recycled a number of plot-points from the original Star Wars film (now called A New Hope), it is unlikely that even the villain will not be original. So what is likely? That Snoke is simply a completely new character and an alien. The actor, who portrays the character through motion-capture, Andy Serkis has clearly said that, “He’s a new addition to the story-line.”

I would also prefer that Snoke is somebody we have never seen before. Although I loved The Force Awakens, one of my chief complaints was that it was like watching A New Hope with new characters. It would be anti-climactic if Snoke is also a recycled villain. But like I said, it is unlikely.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi his theaters on December 15.

