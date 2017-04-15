Star Wars The Last Jedi trailer: Luke is training Rey and the fans are freaking out. Watch video

Star Wars The Last Jedi will release on December 15 this year. Star Wars The Last Jedi will release on December 15 this year.

The Star Wars Celebration had kicked off in Orlando on Friday and one of the main characters, Carrie Fisher, who died in December last year was missed. George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars had given a lengthy and sweet tribute and told everyone how he felt working with her. To fans, she will always be the princess who ruled the hearts of millions.

The trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi gave fans the first of glimpse of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) training Rey (Daisey Ridley) to become a Jedi master.

The movie is not out until December 15, hence there’s still a lot to learn about the story. But this has been one of the teasers fans of Star Wars have been waiting to see ever since the complete production of the movie began.

The trailer is destined to put forth a lot of question and Star Wars fans have been dissecting every second of the footage shown.

Han Solo is not there but Luke Skywalker has been found. General Leia Organa’s Resistance has cost a certain amount to the First Order and those Imperial continue to remain a threat under the command of General Hux, and the enigmatic Supreme Leader Snoke.

This first teaser of Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes from director Rian Johnson who has delivered some of the most memorable episodes of popular television serial Breaking Bad. He hardly gives us a glimpse of the character played by Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran but owing to the nostalgia a fan has for the Star Wars franchise he gave us rolling trip on the BB-8.

