Star Wars The Last Jedi actor Mark Hamill pays tribute to late Carrie Fisher on Thanksgiving

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, actor Mark Hamill paid a tribute to late Carrie Fisher and thanked her for the memories. The 66-year-old actor posted a photo with Fisher on Twitter and captioned it, “Thankful for the memories.”

Hamill and Fisher portrayed the Skywalker twins, Luke and Leia, in the original Star Wars trilogy and reprised their roles in The Force Awakens, the first film in the sequel trilogy. Fisher passed away on December 27 last year due to “sleep apnoea and other causes”. She was 60 years old.

Mark Hamill, apart from being an actor, is also known for his voice-acting. His work as The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series is acclaimed. He has also donned the role of The Joker for Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League and video games based on Batman like Arkham Asylum.

Helmed by Rian Johnson, The Last Jedi stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels and Gwendoline Christie in pivotal roles. The flick is slated to release on December 15. John Williams, the legendary composer who has been associated with the franchise for a long time, returns to score The Last Jedi. The Force Awakens was directed by JJ Abrams, who will return to direct the final installment.

