Star Wars The Last Jedi: Prince William and Prince Harry enjoy the London premiere

Prince William and Prince Harry attended the London premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Prince William and Prince Harry attended the London premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is one of the most anticipated movie of the year and the premiere in London added to the frenzy that has already surrounded the film. The film debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with the highest-ever score for a Star Wars movie, rating 96 per cent or 8.3/10 on average from about 92 reviews.

Prince Harry and Prince William were the ones who turned heads at the UK Premiere as they graced the red carpet with their presence. They were seen posing with the Stormtroopers and BB-8. Star Wars favourites C3PO and R2D2 also graced the red carpet.

The royal family members are said to have made a cameo appearance in the movie. Dressed as Stormtroopers, Will and Harry star in uncredited roles. They are said to be a in a scene where Rey and Finn infiltrate a secret base. The rebel characters are in a lift with Benicio Del Toro’s character when a group of Stormtroopers enter and the two of them are William and Harry.

Prince William and Harry were joined by Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver at the premiere in London.

The Last Jedi clocks in at 150 minutes, making it the longest Star Wars film to date and releases in India on December 15. Directed by Rian Johnson, this movie will most likely witness an appearance of Jedi Master Yoda as well. The film will also mark the last appearance of Carrie Fisher. She passed away in 2016. This new trilogy of Star Wars films started in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The third part of the series is scheduled to release in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd