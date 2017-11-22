Star Wars The Last Jedi will not have Lando Calrissian, says director Rian Johnson

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit the screens on December 15. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit the screens on December 15.

Director Rian Johnson has quashed the rumours that popular Star Wars character Lando Calrissian will appear in The Last Jedi, the latest installment up for release in the franchise. The original cast of Star Wars, Harrison Ford as Han Solo, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa, had returned in the J J Abrams-directed Force Awakens and fans have been hoping to catch a glimpse of Lando in The Last Jedi.

However, Johnson, who took over the directing duties from Abrams in the eighth chapter, asked fans not to get their hopes high. “No, and I don’t want fans to get their hopes up. He’s not in the film and it was never really something that came up,” Johnson told Entertainment Weekly.

“I mean, I loved that character. It would have been fun to see him, but it’s just not something that ever really had a place in the story,” he added. In the announced Hans Solo movie, actor Donald Glover will portray the role of Lando. The Last Jedi also features Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyongo, Gwendoline Christie, among others.

The Last Jedi will also be the longest Star Wars film with a run time of 150 minutes leaving back the 2002 film Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones which was 142 minutes long.

