Star Wars: The Last Jedi home release includes silent film version

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the eighth episode of Star Wars series was written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Fans of Star Wars: The Last Jedi buying the movie for home use will also get access to a cut of the movie where the only audio is of John Williams score.

The music-only edit was revealed by the film’s director Rian Johnson on Twitter, who called it his favourite special feature.

The catch, however is that to access it, customers will have to sign up for the Movies Anywhere app, the Disney-backed digital movie aggregator which is the exclusive home for the score-only of Last Jedi.

Williams has teased a potential retirement from the franchise following next year’s Episode IX.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is Rian Johnson’s second installment in the third Star Wars trilogy. It stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Adam Driver.

The Last Jedi’s out today in the states for digital download, blu in two weeks. Of all the special features, my favorite one is kinda hidden, so wanted to call it out. If you buy the movie anywhere online (or the blu) you have access to a music only version of TLJ. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 13, 2018

This is the full movie, but with no dialogue, fx or backgrounds… just John’s score. I really wanted to put this out, it’s really something to see John’s music play with the movie, like a silent film. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 13, 2018

The one hoop you have to jump through to get it: get the Movies Anywhere app and link whatever account you bought the movie with to it. It’s free, it works pretty painlessly. Kinda a pain I know, but I think it’s worth it to get this version. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 13, 2018

The Disney blockbuster became just the fourth film to open above $200 million domestically. Aside from The Force Awakens ($248.8 million), the others are The Avengers ($207.4 million) and Jurassic World ($208.8 million).

The film received four nominations at the recently held 90th Academy Awards, including Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects. It was also nominated in two categories at the 71st British Academy Film Awards. A sequel, provisionally titled Star Wars: Episode IX, is set to release on December 20, 2019.

Being directed by JJ Abrams, Episode IX will conclude the story of Rey and probably the entire Skywalker saga that began with 1977’s original Star Wars (The New Hope). Due to polarised reaction to The Last Jedi, Disney and Lucasfilm would want to play safe with this one.

