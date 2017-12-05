Star Wars The Last Jedi female actors pay tribute to Carrie Fisher

Daisy Ridley remembers Carrie Fisher. Daisy Ridley remembers Carrie Fisher.

Although there is a lot of euphoria surrounding the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the atmosphere is a little elegiac due to the loss of Carrie Fisher, the actor who has been associated with the franchise from the very beginning. The female cast of The Last Jedi, including Daisy Ridley and Gwendoline Christie, remembered the loss at a press conference.

Gwendoline Christie, who is also known for playing the role of Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, said the character that Princess Leia, played by Carrie Fisher, had a special importance for her. “Leia was very significant because I was first shown A New Hope when I was 6, and I remember thinking: ‘Wow, that character is really different,'” she says. “I watched TV and film obsessively from such a young age, but it stayed with me throughout my formative years. She’s really interesting. She’s really smart. She’s really funny. She’s courageous. She’s bold. She doesn’t care what people think, and she isn’t prepared to be told what to do. And she doesn’t look the same as a sort of homogenized presentation of a woman that we had been used to seeing.”

“That was really instrumental to me as someone that didn’t feel like they fitted that homogenized view of what a woman was supposed to be. That there was inspiration there. That you could be an individual and celebrate yourself and be successful without giving yourself over, without necessarily making some sort of terrible, huge compromise. So it was a big inspiration for me,” she continued.

Daisy Ridley talked about Fisher’s daughter. “Carrie’s daughter Billie has I think, all of those qualities. She’s smart, funny, shameless and wonderful. I think Carrie bringing up a daughter who has all of those qualities and then some in this world, if that’s what she did just being herself, I think it speaks volumes to what she did as her in the spotlight and also her as Leia,” she said.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theatres on December 15.

