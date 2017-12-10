Star Wars The Last Jedi early reactions: Critics are loving this Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley film

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theatres on December 15. Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theatres on December 15.

Star Wars franchise’s upcoming iteration The Last Jedi had a grand world premiere in Los Angeles, and the lucky folks who got to see it first have posted their reactions online. The Last Jedi continues the story of Daisy Ridley’s Rey as she will begin her training with Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker and the threat to the galaxy (the one that is far, far away) from First Order stares in the face.

The last iteration, The Force Awakens, went on to become the third highest-grossing film in the history of Hollywood and also received rave reviews. What about The Last Jedi? Early reviews are in and it appears this is another Star Wars success story, with some critics calling it the best Star Wars film ever.

Entertainment Weekly’s Anthony Breznican had this to say about the film, “Luke was right: “This is not going to go the way you think.” #TheLastJedi will shatter you – and then make you whole again.”

“Carrie Fisher has some unforgettable moments as Leia. @HamillHimself is crushing as a Luke who’s more broken and lost than your action figures from the ’70s. #TheLastJedi,” he continued in another tweet.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Ryan Parker limited his tweet to a single adjective, “It’s AMAZING. Just amazing. Have a lot to process, but WOW. #lastjedi”

Comicbook’s James Viscardi called it the best Star Wars movie ever. “No hyperbole – #TheLastJedi is the best #starwars movie. @rianjohnson and co nailed it,” he said.

MTV’s Josh Horowitz was also of a similar opinion. “THE LAST JEDI has more goosebump moments than any Star Wars movie I can remember. I was grinning for most of the 2 and a half hours. A worthy and great Star Wars film. The franchise is in great hands. Kudos to @rianjohnson,” he said.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15.

