Star Wars The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson: It’s the middle chapter, so I wanted it to be emotional

Director Rian Johnson has confirmed he always wanted to make Star Wars: The Last Jedi an emotional movie. The 43-year-old filmmaker has helmed the eighth installment of the popular sci-fi franchise which sees the return of Mark Hamill as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker and the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa, reported Femalefirst

Speaking at the world premiere of the sci-fi movie in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Johnson said: “It’s the middle chapter, so we got to challenge the characters, and it’s going to darker and intense places. I wanted the story to be emotional. That was an element that I really wanted to get in the movie.

“And because each one of these characters has such a brilliant set-up in ‘The Force Awakens’, I wanted to take each one of them and push them.” The Last Jedi sees the return of cast members John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren).

It also features Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Andy Serkis (Snoke) and Domhnall Gleeson (General Lux).

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was one of the biggest and much-awaited releases of the year. The film was also a final tribute to Carrie Fisher who died of cardiac arrest in last year. It is the eighth episode in the popular space opera franchise of Star Wars. The film, however, could not make as expected at the box office and was overrun by the animated flick Coco.

