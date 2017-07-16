Star Wars: The Last Jedi behind the scenes footage released. Watch video

Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases on December 15, this year in the US. Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases on December 15, this year in the US.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi behind the scenes footage shows director Rian Johnson, and actors Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Laura Dern and even Gwendoline Christie, who we know as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones. The video shows how the practical effects and CGI effects are going to be combined for the film. The Last Jedi will be the second iteration of the sequel to the trilogy of Star Wars. The original trilogy where Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker was the primary character, had also spawned a prequel trilogy. There are many alien characters whose facial appearances are mostly generated with prosthetics and makeup instead of CGI, but the use of CGI is extensive as well. No Star Wars film can do without at least a certain amount of CGI. The practical effects include explosions and actual robots.

The footage also has the late actor Carrie Fisher who had completed her work in the film. She reprises her role of character General Leia Organa which was called Princess Leia in the original trilogy. Mark Hamill of course reprises the role of Luke Skywalker. Gwendoline Christie plays Captain Phasma, the commander of the First Order’s stormtroopers. Daisy Ridley reprises the role of Rey from the first film. One can also see the stunning locations where the film is being filmed. It is filmed in places like Ireland and Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom and also Mexico.

Laura Dern who plays Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, an officer in the Resistance, also makes an appearance. Iconic music composer John Williams has composed for the film. It releases on December 15 this year in the United States.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd