Star Wars The Last Jedi actors explain how Han Solo’s death will affect the film

Han Solo’s death was one of the most pivotal moments in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and since the character is so beloved, it is getting a standalone movie. But of course, since it would be a young Han Solo, we will not see Harrison Ford donning the role. Harrison Ford’s co-actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac have reacted to the death of the fan-favourite character. It is clear that characters like Finn and Poe, at least, will not be bewailing the death of the iconic character.

“We’re just keeping it moving, to be honest with you, man. It’s true. The pressure’s on, man. There’s no time. I think that’s one thing unique to me about watching this movie was the commentary on war. There hasn’t been a Star Wars movie yet that has explored war in the way The Last Jedi does. It’s very messy; the categorizing of ‘good’ and ‘evil’ is all mixed together. In terms of Han, I’m sure we all feel sentimental – if someone were to sit Finn down, sit Rey down. But Rey’s off training, she’s got stuff to do. I’ve got a back injury, I’ve got stuff to do. I can’t think about Han at the moment,” John Boyega says.

Isaac says, “This is reverberating, but he’s right. It’s a dire situation, it’s critical to the Resistance, which is on its last legs. We’re trying to survive. The First Order is right on top of us. It is like war – you just gotta keep moving to try and survive. So I think you feel the momentum of everything that happens in The Force Awakens just pushing and getting to a critical mass in this film.”

Rey, on the other hand, will be traumatised, since all that is new to her and since she has been alone for a long time. She is more open to love and friendship, according to Daisy Ridley. “I will interject there. And I think it’s the beauty of having storylines that are happening in tandem and affecting each other. Because I would say that where it leads very much affects me. Rey is a character who has been alone for a very long time. And she’s really open to love and friendship, so Finn and BB-8 come along and it’s like this amazing adventure,” she says.

