Star Wars The Last Jedi actor Mark Hamill says losing Carrie Fisher is like losing John Lennon

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will release on December 15. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will release on December 15.

The release of arguably the biggest film of the year, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is only a few days away. The fans are waiting for the film not only because it is a Star Wars film, but because it is the last film of an actor who left this world a year ago and who had been associated with Star Wars for 40 years. Yes, we are talking about Princess Leia aka Carrie Fisher.

Mark Hamill, alternatively known as Luke Skywalker or The Joker depending upon whichever character you like more, has compared the death of Carrie Fisher to the loss of The Beatles star John Lennon. “She’s irreplaceable. It’s like every fan was dreaming of the day The Beatles would reunite, and then we lost John [Lennon]. It’s just unbearably sad. Star Wars is about great triumph and great tragedy, and I can’t think of a greater tragedy than missing our Leia.”

The current Star Wars trilogy is the third trilogy of the franchise and is the sequel to the original one starring Mark Hamill and late Carrie Fisher. The last film, The Force Awakens, became the highest grossing film of the franchise and third highest-grossing film of all time. JJ Abrams directed the film and he will return to direct the final film of the franchise, the currently untitled Star Wars: Episode IX .

Rian Johnson is helming the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He has also written the film. It stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd