Star Wars The Last Jedi actor Mark Hamill: Carrie Fisher and I were attracted to one another

They played siblings in the Star Wars franchise but Mark Hamill has revealed there was a time when he and co-star Carrie Fisher were attracted to each other. The Princess Leia actor had talked about her intense, yet tragic affair with co-actor Harrison Ford in her 2016 memoir, The Princess Diarist, but she never mentioned anything about Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the series.

Ford addressed his long-speculated affair with Fisher, feeling “strange” on his past relationship going public. In an interview with The Guardian, Hamill, 66, recalled the duo even had a make-out session to get the whole idea “out of our system”.

“Carrie and I were attracted to one another, but I knew from previous jobs that it would have been a bad idea (to get involved with someone on set). But Carrie and I found pretexts. “I remember one time – I’m sure alcohol was involved – we were talking about kissing techniques. I said: ‘Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.’ And she said: ‘What do you mean?’ Well, next thing you know we’re making out like teenagers!” he said.

Hamill said from there on, the two went on to become lifelong friends to “real-life siblings”.”I wasn’t her best friend – she had so many friends and I’d go to parties with her and I would be the only one there I’d never heard of. But there was a comfort level that we’d achieved because she knew I wasn’t ever angling for a favour or trying to get her to introduce me to this agent or this director. We became like real siblings over the years.” Fisher passed away on December 27 last year.

