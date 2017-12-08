Star Wars’ Stormtroopers spotted searching for The Last Jedi… in India!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will release on December 15. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will release on December 15.

In a video that has surfaced on YouTube, Stormtroopers have been spotted on Mumbai streets, looking for the Last Jedi. It is well-known that Stormtroopers are the infantry and primary ground force of whichever evil organisation is endangering the galaxy that is somewhere far, far away. Previously, they served the Galactic Empire, under Emperor Palpatine and now, in an upgraded form, they serve the Supreme Leader Snoke, and the First Order. It is the first time they are seen in Milky Way, let alone earth or India.

In order to not seem out of place with their suits and guns, the sinister soldiers of the Dark Side were seen doing everyday Indian things, like working in offices, watching cricket on mobile phones (complete with Ravi Shastri commentary), learning Hindi, sharing jokes on WhatsApp, dancing on Punjabi tunes, and so on until an alert reminded them of their true purpose: to hunt down the Last Jedi, aka Luke Skywalker!

Well, do not be alarmed. All this happens in a promotional video for the upcoming Star Wars film, The Last Jedi. Star Wars fever is yet to catch up fully in India, which is nowhere near as popular like the way Americans like it, with a frenzied excitement. So it is interesting to see makers amping up with the promotions of this venerable franchise, which has a lot of potential for success in India. Expect to see more of such stuff soon.

