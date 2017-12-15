Star Wars Quiz: Test your knowledge of the galaxy far, far away

Star Wars The Last Jedi is now playing in theatres. Star Wars The Last Jedi is now playing in theatres.

Drumrolls, please. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here, and we are sure if you are a fan, you have either seen it or booked your tickets (or mean to do so as soon as possible). The Last Jedi follows Rey as she continues her quest to find her place in the world (or galaxy, if we are being accurate). Star Wars franchise was created by George Lucas with 1977 film, simply titled Star Wars (now called Episode IV: A New Hope) and has spawned multiple sequels and spinoff films, not to mention novels, video-games, TV series, theme parks, and so on.

Are you a true Star Wars fan? If yes, can you prove it? Here is a quiz to test yourself!

How well do you know Star Wars? Can you answer these questions from a galaxy far, far away? Who is the creator of Star Wars? Guillermo del Toro , Steven Spielberg , George Lucas , Walt Disney , What is the name of Han Solo’s co-pilot? Lumpawaroo , Chewbacca , Zorro , Jabba , Which planet in Star Wars is known for its crimson soil? Canto Bight , Alderaan , Crait , Coruscant , What does ‘padawan’ mean in Star Wars? Friend , Archenemy , Apprentice , Pet , What was the birth name of Darth Vader? Kylo Ren , Anakin Skywalker , Qui-Gon , Who portrays Supreme Leader Snoke via motion-capture? Mark Hamill , Andy Serkis , Ian McKellen , Kurt Russel , Who is the famous robot duo in Star Wars? TARS and CASE , C-3PO and R2-D2 , CARS and TASE , C2-D2 and R-3PO , What is the name of the creature with which Finn drinks water in Jakku? Porg , Hurid , Rancor , Happabore , Darth Maul was trained by …..? Darth Vader , Darth Sidius , Darth Bane , Darth Plagueis , Which character did Samuel L Jackson play in the prequel trilogy? Mace Windu , Obi-Wan Kenobi , Captain Panaka , Darth Tyranus

