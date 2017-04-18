Star Wars may get more sequels after its ninth episode

The first trailer of the eight instalment of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi was launched on April 14. The first trailer of the eight instalment of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi was launched on April 14.

Film producer Kathleen Kennedy has said that there may be a possibility of continuing the story of the iconic Star Wars series even after the ninth episode. The 63-year-old creator has said that if the plot warrants it, a new sequel may surface in the future but there is nothing in works as of now, reported The Independent.

“I certainly foresee movies past nine. Whether or not we carry on the Skywalker saga… you know, George (Lucas) always intended nine movies, and whether we continue that or not is something we’re talking about right now. If the story warrants it, we’ll absolutely do it. If it actually inspires new ideas, then we’ll probably head in that direction. We just don’t know yet,” Kennedy told Fandango magazine.

Meanwhile, director Rian Johnson says details about Rey's (Daisy Ridley) parents will be unveiled in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Johnson assures that Rey's parentage is "something that is absolutely going to be addressed in the movie", reported Ace Showbiz.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Johnson suggests that there will also be other surprises in The Last Jedi. He says, “There’s lots of twists and turns, and I really want people to experience those when they see the movie for the first time. How we address that and how you feel about it and what happens with that is one of them.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit US theatres on December 15.

