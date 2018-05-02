Star Wars congratulates the Avengers, Mark Hamill has a special advice for Iron Man

The official Twitter handle for Star Wars has put up a congratulatory message for the success of Avengers: Infinity War. The official Twitter handle for Star Wars has put up a congratulatory message for the success of Avengers: Infinity War.

Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy sent a special congratulatory message to Marvel Studios on the massive box office success of Avengers: Infinity War. The photograph, signed by Kennedy, was shared on Star Wars’ official Twitter page, which showed a lightsaber symbolically being handed to MCU’s Iron Man.

The photo bore a scribbled note that read, “From a galaxy far, far away… To Earth’s Mightiest Heroes… Congratulations on the biggest opening weekend in history! From Kathy and everyone at Lucasfilm!”

As pointed out by various fans and film critics, this tradition of sending congratulatory letters to each other started by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg in 1977. The latter had congratulated him on Star Wars breaking the box office record of Jaws with a picture of R2D2 hooking himself a great white shark. Lucas also returned the sentiment when Spielberg’s E.T. reclaimed the position with a picture of ET held aloft by the key characters in the Star Wars franchise.

The kind exchange between the two universes had left a number of celebrities surprised. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was quick to express how he was teary-eyed after reading the note. Paul Bettany, who essays Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also took to Twitter to write, “Pretty classy move.”

Is it weird that this made me teary-eyed? http://t.co/KxaQ2lJPLS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 2, 2018

Well done, @MarvelStudios and @Avengers: #InfinityWar.

(FYI #IronMan: Wait until after she leaves if you’re going to toss that away. Trust me on this one.) From Mark and everyone at the Hamill house! http://t.co/U18od1q8TR — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 1, 2018

Actor Mark Hamill who plays Luke Skywalker also sent out his congratulations to the Avengers along with a piece of funny advice for Iron Man. He wrote, “FYI #IronMan: Wait until after she leaves if you’re going to toss that away. Trust me on this one.”

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker left the audiences, as well as Rey, shocked when he tossed away his lightsaber moments after the latter gave it to him. Star Wars fans and Rey were both disappointed with this act of Luke’s but tempers have since cooled down a little. Avengers: Infinity War is running to packed theatres currently.

