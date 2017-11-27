Star Wars Last Jedi actor Daisy Ridley: I grew up around inspirational women

The Last Jedi actor Daisy Ridley says that it felt natural for her to embrace the part of Rey in the film. The Last Jedi actor Daisy Ridley says that it felt natural for her to embrace the part of Rey in the film.

Star Wars star Daisy Ridley said she has never doubted the importance of being a “heroic woman” in movies. The 25-year-old actor, who is all set to reprise her role as Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, said it felt natural for her to embrace the part as she had inspirational female figures around her right from the childhood.

“I like that I never questioned being a heroic woman in a film, and that’s thanks to my upbringing. My mom has always worked; the women I grew up around always worked and were inspirational…” Ridley said in a statement. The actor performed her own stunts in the latest movie from the sci-fi franchise and said for her, Rey is a one-of- a-kind role.

“… It’s weird because the way people reacted made me question more than I did. It’s a great role but not just because she’s a woman. That’s how simple it was to me. “But others were like this is a big deal, clearly. But it’s exciting to be a part of that. And I’m like, let’s continue. This is how it should be.”

Penned and directed by Rian Johnson, the eighth chapter of Star Wars also features Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwendoline Christie, among others. The Last Jedi is scheduled to be released on Decmeber 15.

