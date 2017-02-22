Star Wars Han Solo first look: Bye Harrison Ford, hello Alden Ehrenreich. See pic

Star Wars Han Solo first look: Alden Ehrenreich will play the role of young Han Solo, earlier played by Harrison Ford. Star Wars Han Solo first look: Alden Ehrenreich will play the role of young Han Solo, earlier played by Harrison Ford.

Star Wars spin off series about young Han has been in the making, and now we have the first look from the film going viral. The principal photography of the crew officially began on Monday at London’s Pinewood Studios. Star Wars tweeted, “Han Solo – Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. A new Star Wars Story begins.”

Fans love the first look already! Who wouldn’t? We see Chewbacca in the frame and are super excited to see the story behind Han and his close relationship with our favourite Chewie. The yet to be titled film stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, originally played by Harrison Ford. Game of Thrones fame, Emilia Clarke will also be seen in the film. Joonas Suotamo dons the ‘monkey suit’ to play Chewbacca and Donald Glover will be playing the role of Lando Calrissian.

The film’s plot is as yet unrevealed and the directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller add to a great mix of talent. Especially after works like 21 Jump Street, The Lego movie and 22 Jump street.

Han Solo – Smuggler. Scoundrel. Hero. A new Star Wars Story begins. http://t.co/6mjWKQcwwk pic.twitter.com/dWJwccpY33 — Star Wars (@starwars) February 21, 2017

Now, after seeing the first look, all everyone is wondering if Alden will be able to do justice to the role, portrayed brilliantly by Harrison Ford. The movie is expected to release between the Last Jedi slotted for release this December, which also happens to be in the final edit stage and Episode 9 of Star Wars. As of now, expected to hit in the summer of 2018, the first look has kept fans interest in the trailer of Episode 8 – The Last Jedi alive.

May the force be with you.

