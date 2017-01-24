Latest News

Star Wars: Episode VIII will be called ‘The Last Jedi’

The film will be directed by Rian Johnson and will be take off from the exact point where the 2015 installment, Star Wars: The Force Awakens stopped.

Published:January 24, 2017
The force will be with you on December 15, 2017.

Yup, you heard it right. The next movie that till date we thought would be called Episode VIII has an official name now, and even a possible theme (that’s just our guess but you know what we’re talking about). The latest installment of the Star Wars sagas has officially be christened Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The film will be directed by Rian Johnson and will be take off from the exact point where the 2015 installment, Star Wars: The Force Awakens stopped. You know the scene, (spoiler alert) when Luke Skywalker receives his good ol’ light saber from Rey.

Its not too hard to guess that the plot of the movie will revolve around Skywalker. But that’s only an assumption, given that many Jedi are also called, well, Jedi.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens might have more hidden clues as to what the new film will be all about, as we got to know a little about the backstory of the series from the film: (spoilers) Luke had been trying to set up a new Jedi order. The son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, who was a student of Luke, killed all the other Jedi students and Skywalker disappeared after the slaughter. The search for Skywalker is what the film is all about.

The Last Jedi was also the name of a 2013 novel by writers Michael Reaves and Maya Kaathryn Bohnhoff. It talked about a lone Jedi taking off after the Revenge of the Sith happened.

