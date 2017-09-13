Star Wars: Episode IX postponed after JJ Abrams joins as director

JJ Abrams will direct the forthcoming Star Wars: Episode IX JJ Abrams will direct the forthcoming Star Wars: Episode IX

The release date of ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ has been pushed back to December 20, 2019, after JJ Abrams came on board as the director of the forthcoming film. The movie, which was set to premiere in May 2019, will now release seven months later from its original date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The development comes after Abrams stepped in to replace Colin Trevorrow as the helmer of the ninth chapter of the Star Wars film franchise. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the news that the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ director will return to head ‘Episode IX’. Abrams is, however, not new to directing sequels. He has directed ‘Star Trek Into The Darkness’ which was the twelfth installment of the Star Trek franchise. He has also been one of the executive producers of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

Abrams will also pen the script of the film, along with Chris Terrio. The writer of some of the epic films like ‘Batman VS Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and ‘Argo’, Chris Terrio will be making his debut with the Star Wars saga with this one. Earlier, rumors were rife that Rian Johnson will direct the ninth installment. Johnson, however, dismissed the reports, saying, “It was never in the plan for me to direct ‘Episode IX’, so I don’t know what’s going to happen with it”. Rian Johnson has directed the last Star Wars film, ‘The Last Jedi’.

This is yet another prominent exit from the Star War franchise after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were reportedly fired from the upcoming ‘Han Solo’ film by Star Wars.

