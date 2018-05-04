Why is May 4 known as Star Wars day?

May 4 is celebarted as Star Wars Day by the fans of the franchise. May 4 is celebarted as Star Wars Day by the fans of the franchise.

Star Wars is probably one of the first film franchises to become a part of modern pop culture. The characters of Luke, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Yoda and many others had a huge impact on the audience and continue to be relevant in popular culture. The impact was such that fans would dress up as these characters and quote their dialogues to show their fondness for the Force.

The first film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, was released in 1977 under the banner Lucasfilm and was directed by George Lucas. Soon after, Star Wars turned into a franchise with The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983). The original trilogy is still loved by fans and for anyone who wishes to know all about Star Wars, these three films are a must. The prequel trilogy, however, is quite underwhelming. The sequel trilogy, that started with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, revived the Star Wars fandom and saw a whole new generation rooting for the Force.

Han Solo wished Luke Skywalker by saying "May the Force be with you."

May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars Day all across the world and while one may think this has something to do with the release of the first Star Wars film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, this is not the reason. One of the most popular phrases from the film, “May the Force be with you”, is said in the Star Wars movies as a way of saying good luck to people who believe in the Force. Fans decided to celebrate May fourth as Star Wars day as a play on the words, ‘May the Fourth be with you’.

The success of the first Star Wars film was astronomic. For those who were not born in the 70s, the episode A New Hope of That 70s Show can exactly translate the cultural impact it had on the youth back then.

The third part of the sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled to release in December 2019. J.J. Abrams will return to direct the film after helming The Force Awakens.

