Star Wars creator George Lucas rebuffs autograph seeker

George Lucas has created the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises George Lucas has created the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises

Star Wars creator George Lucas lost his cool when an autograph hunter approached him in New York City. The 73-year-old filmmaker refused to give his autograph to the person, saying he doesn’t like those people who seek out celebrity signings to sell on websites, reported TMZ. “You know why I do have money and you don’t have money?”he asked the autograph seeker.

“Because instead of spending my time doing autographs I spent my time making movies…” “I’m not going to keep doing that, guys. This is $200 a signature so why don’t you just go out and get a job.” Lucas knows who his true fans are as he added, “These people are here to make money. They’re not fans. They don’t care. They just want to make money.”

George Lucas, as a 33 year old, created one of the most iconic and influential movie franchises in the world. It was also the highest grossing film in the world at that time. But the creation of the franchise was only possible after a severely difficult production process. It has spawned two more trilogies – one prequel and the current one which is the sequel trilogy. Star Wars also has had a great influence on pop culture.

However, even before Star Wars, George Lucas was an acclaimed director with his film American Graffiti starring Harrison Ford and Ron Howard. Lucas is also known for creating another iconic movie franchise: Indiana Jones which started with the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark which was directed by Steven Spielberg.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd