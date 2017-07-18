Star Wars actor Mark Hamill says Carrie Fisher is irreplaceable

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher had worked in the original Star Wars films. Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher had worked in the original Star Wars films.

Veteran actor Mark Hamill, known for playing the primary protagonist in the original Star Wars trilogy and giving his voice to the supervillain Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, recently remembered his reel-life sister Carrie Fisher describing her as “irreplaceable”. The 65-year-old actor and Fisher starred in the Star Wars franchise and Hamill, who played the role of Luke Skywalker, said he is still coming to terms with the passing of Fisher, reported Entertainment Tonight. Carrie Fisher had played the role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars original films. She also reprised the role in the first two films of the new and ongoing sequel trilogy.

“It’s hard to accept you know? I still think of her in the present tense, you know, she’s such an irreplaceable part of that legacy,” he said. The actor said the upcoming film in the franchise, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has an air of sadness about it because of Fisher’s passing. “The films were about triumph and tragedy and unfortunately, real life rammed straight into our fantasy in away that we never could have imagined. “I think the film has an air of melancholy about it,which it doesn’t deserve, but that’s life, isn’t it?” he said.

Carrie Fisher’s last Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, will release on December 15 this year in the United States. Apart from Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher, the film also stars Adam Driver, Daisey Ridley, Andy Serkis and Gwendoline Christie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd