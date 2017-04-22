Star Lord aka Chris Pratt does some butter chicken rap, quips ‘abey’ and ‘theek hai’ with Kenny Sebastian. Watch funny video

The funniest part of the video is when Kenny asks Chris Pratt if he has tasted India’s famous Butter Chicken. The funniest part of the video is when Kenny asks Chris Pratt if he has tasted India’s famous Butter Chicken.

Marvel is surely going places. So much so, that it’s targeting its Indian fanbase full throttle. Just days back we saw the latest trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which had the perfect retro mashup of Bollywood song “Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba.” Now making things more exciting, Star Lord aka actor Chris Pratt made an appearance on comedian and host of Indian origin, Kenny Sebastian to promote the movie. And the way they doled out some funny moments for their Indian fans, is only setting the film’s line straight ahead of its release.

Watch my improvised Rap Song with Chris Pratt & about ‘Butter Chicken’ RIGHT NOW ON YOUTUBE! Also I teach him Hindi! http://t.co/4B6A7K9Q8s pic.twitter.com/0C8vP6oN6h — Kenny Sebastian (@knowkenny) April 21, 2017

Marvel has been promoting its latest film in the MCU. After its world premiere and Facebook live with the entire cast and director James Gunn, now, Chris met Kenny. Needless to say, you can expect some awkward moments whenever a Hollywood star tries to understand the nuances of Indian culture and language. It isn’t unknown that one of Chris’ forte is improvisation, he didn’t shy away from talking about butter chicken and some Hindi words, but with his own twist. Chris also liked Marvel’s “Jhoom Jhoom” version of the trailer, as he quickly said, “It’s kind of music that we do play.”

Chris’ responses to Kenny’s questions with two newly learnt Hindi words – “Abey” and “Theek Hai” will definitely floor you. For instance, when Kenny asks Chris whether he will give him the Infinity Stone, or if he can save the galaxy, Chris cutely says, “Theek Hai”. However, when Kenny asks Chris if he can change the playlist of the movie, Chris quips, “Abey”.

The funniest part of the video is when Kenny asks Chris if he has tasted India’s famous Butter Chicken, to which Chris says, “I don’t think so”. Kenny makes him do some rapping as Peter Quill uses the word chicken in his improve newly created rap.

The video is getting a lot of traction and is already a hit among the Indian fans. Kenny shared this fun conversation on his Twitter account and wrote, “Watch my improvised Rap Song with Chris Pratt & about ‘Butter Chicken’ RIGHT NOW ON YOUTUBE! Also, I teach him Hindi.” The conversation took place in Tokyo where the team of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 promoted the film. It’s definitely something the Marvel maniacs shouldn’t miss.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which releases on May 5, is the second installment in the franchise. The film also stars Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. GOTG 2 is an important film that connects team Star Lord with the Avengers before they take on Marvel’s super villain Thanos in the Infinity War.

